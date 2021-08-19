SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FCCY, BRBS, QTS, ISBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



1 st Constitution Bancorp ( FCCY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own. If you are a 1st Constitution shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (AM: BRBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCBankcorp shareholders are expected to receive Blue Ridge common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 52.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (: QTS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone for $78.00 per share. If you are a QTS Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. ( ISBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Investors shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors they own. Upon closing, former Investors shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company. If you are an Investors Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

