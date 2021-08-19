Captain Morgan Keeps the Summer Spirit Going with New Captain's Cocktails, Featuring Three Classic Flavors That Come Ready to Share

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Morgan is officially launching Captain's Cocktails, a brand-new line of ready-to-serve cocktails that come in three bold twists on classic flavors: Tropical Punch, Mai Tai and Long Island Iced Tea. Each flavor brings something delicious and vibrant to the table to keep the summer fun going all year, and best of all: they are beautifully packaged to share with friends (21 years old and over)! No prep, cleanup or flashy mixology skills required – just pour over ice and enjoy.

Captain Morgan will debut the Captain's Cocktails at LA's favorite cinematic outdoor screening series, Cinespia on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Attendees will have the first opportunity to sample the new flavors as the perfect addition to a double feature but don't worry - you can find these cocktails on shelves nationally, wherever you buy Captain Morgan.

"Captain Morgan has always been about bringing friends together to help create new memories, whether it's a happy hour or enjoying time at home," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "Captain's Cocktails are meant to match the moments that are synonymous with the season – offering all the flavor and all the fun without any complications. The audacious reimagining of these classic cocktails with a unique Captain twist goes perfectly with our goal of being unapologetic in everything we do."

The Mai Tai, Tropical Punch and Long Island Iced Tea cocktails feature flavors that perfectly complement the summer vibe, and Captain's Cocktails perfectly bottle all those flavors using Captain Morgan rum as the decadent taste for enjoyment through any season. Captain Morgan Mai Tai transports you to the beach with flavors of juicy orange, lime, and a hint of pineapple. To take a quick (flavor) trip to the tropics, Captain Morgan Tropical Punch perfectly mixes the truly delectable tastes of juicy citrus and tropical fruit into a cocktail that could use an umbrella in the glass. Rounding out the tasty trio, Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea mixes rum, vodka, triple sec and other flavors made ready to sip for an express version of the classic cocktail. Captain Morgan has expertly mixed Captain's Cocktails so you don't have to – just sit back and enjoy with friends who are of legal drinking age.

Captain's Cocktails are here to stay and are available now across the U.S. and Canada. Captain Morgan Mai Tai and Tropical Punch are available in 1.75mL bottles with an ABV of 13%, and Captain Morgan Long Island Iced Tea is available in 1.75mL with an ABV of 17%. All three cocktails have a suggested retail price of $19.99 for 1.75mL, and the variants come in 2.5oz – 5 oz serving sizes.

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for more information on Captain's Cocktails. No matter who you decide to enjoy Captain's Cocktails with, Captain Morgan is all about safely coming together and making new memories, so always remember to drink responsibly.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Gingerbread Spiced and CAPTAIN MORGAN Orange Vanilla Twist. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT CINESPIA

Cinespia is an Los Angeles based organization that brings movie magic to life with screenings of classic films throughout the year to an audience of hundreds of thousands from all around the world, including some of Hollywood's most famous faces. With over 30 events per year, Cinespia hosts dazzling screenings under the stars at iconic venues including The Hollywood Forever Cemetery and The Greek Theatre. Cinespia also produces private screenings, fundraisers, concerts, television and film premieres year-round outdoors and at the beloved Art Deco movie palaces of historic downtown Los Angeles' theatre district. The 2021 season, presented by Amazon Studios, marks the 20th anniversary of the first and longest running outdoor screening series in Los Angeles. Stay socially connected with Cinespia: Twitter & Instagram: @Cinespia

