Israel Corp. Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Israel Corp. Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Selected Financial Figures for the Second Quarter 2021:

$m

Q2/21

Q2/20

IC share in ICL profit (loss)

64

(76)

IC share in Bazan profit (loss)

23

(4)

Amortization of excess cost

(2)

(2)

Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level

(19)

(19)

Tax income (expenses) of IC headquarters

-

-

Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders

66

(101)

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level[1]

As of June 30, 2021, total financial liabilities[1] were $1,657 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $611 million of which $8 are pledged deposits.

Net debt[1] as of June 30, 2021 totaled $1,014 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decrease the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $32 million. As of March 31, 2021, the net debt[1] was $1,022m.

Additional updates

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies. For more details see detailed financial report.

IC Total Assets, Net

$m

30/06/2021

Assets


ICL (~587m shares, market value[2])

3,982

Bazan (~1,058m shares, market value[2])

273

Total Assets

4,255

IC's Net Debt

1,014

Total Assets, net

3,241

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, IC announced its updated strategy, IC plans to expand its portfolio through new investments in total amount of $350m-500m over the next few years. IC plans to focus mainly in the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to IC updated Strategy Presentation.

IC strives to generate return on our investment through active board participations and our operational and managerial expertise.

IC current core holdings include c.46% stake in ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) and a c.33% stake in the Bazan Group (TASE: ORL). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

1. Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.
2. As of June 30, 2021.

Investor Relations Contacts
Idan Hizki
Senior Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
Tel.: +972 3 684 4500
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN81002&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-corp-reports-results-for-second-quarter-of-2021-301359209.html

SOURCE Israel Corporation Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN81002&Transmission_Id=202108191300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN81002&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment