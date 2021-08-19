Logo
Bill Ackman's Top 5 Trades of the 2nd Quarter

Guru pulls back several top holdings

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Aug 19, 2021

Summary

  • Ackman files down biggest position, Lowe's.
  • Hilton, Restaurant Brands and Agilent holdings also see reductions.
  • Guru boosts new position in Domino's.
Article's Main Image

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), leader of Pershing Square Capital, has revealed his portfolio for the second quarter of the year. Top trades include reductions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT, Financial), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, Financial) and Agilent Technologies (A, Financial) alongside an addition to his recently established position in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ, Financial).

The guru's New York-based hedge fund takes large positions in underperforming companies with the intent of pushing management to make changes. This activist strategy allows the hedge fund to unlock value for shareholders.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, Ackman’s portfolio contained seven stocks with no new holdings. It was valued at $10.71 billion and has seen a turnover rate of zero percent. Top holdings include Lowe’s, Agilent, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (

CMG, Financial), Hilton and Restaurant Brands International.

1428376373013168128.png

The sectors represented in the portfolio are consumer cyclical (71.60%), health care (16.14%) and real estate (12.26%).

1428376596737343488.png

Lowe’s

Ackman pulled back his Lowe’s (

LOW, Financial) holding for the fourth quarter in a row. The guru sold 1.81 million shares to reduce the holding by 15.2%. The shares traded at an average price of $195.50 throughout the quarter. Overall, the sale had a -3.30% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 74.14%.

1428377424562929664.png

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The company's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients.

On Aug. 19, the stock was trading at $199.40 per share with a market cap of $140.95 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

1428378213054332928.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for the company for a declining gross margin percentage. The company’s exceptional profitability rank is elevated by returns on equity and assets that outdo at least 92% of industry competitors.

1428382890936418304.png

Other top guru shareholders of Lowe’s (

LOW, Financial) include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Pioneer Investments, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) and Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio).

Hilton

The guru also pulled back his holding in Hilton (

HLT, Financial) by 0.92% with the sale of 118,589 shares. During the quarter, the shares traded at an average price of $124.77. GuruFocus estimates Ackman has gained 48.68% on the holding over the last three years and the sale had a -0.14% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

1428384072991948800.png

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operated approximately 1.02 milion rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments at the end of 2020. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 21% of total rooms respectively. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru and Tempo.

As of Aug. 19, the stock was trading at $117.71 per share with a market cap of $32.80 billion. The stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Line.

1428385205386919936.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently seven severe warning signs issued for the company including new long-term debt and poor financial strength. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11 ranks it worse than 77.99% of the industry as the pandemic continues to punish the travel industry.

1428385995698651136.png

Ackman is joined by

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, Primecap Management, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) as top guru shareholders in Hilton (HLT, Financial).

Restaurant Brands International

The second quarter saw Ackman reduce his Restaurant Brands International (

QSR, Financial) holding by 0.96%. The guru sold 229,735 shares, which traded at an average price of $67.34 during the quarter. The sale had a -0.14% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 53.92%.

1428389079250288640.png

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with $31 billion in 2020 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 27,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton's supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Horton's International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (18,700 units), Tim Horton's (5,000 units) and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,575 units).

The stock was trading at $62.74 per share with a market cap of $19.39 billion on Aug. 19. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

1428389585041408000.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 7 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for a declining operating margin, poor financial strength and an Altman Z-Score placing the company in the distress column. The company saw net income fall off last year and cash flow for dividends exceeded free cash flow for the first time in the last decade.

1428390581985525760.png

Primecap Management, Pioneer Investments,

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain positions in Restaurant Brands International (QSR, Financial).

Agilent

Ackman also shrunk his Agilent (

A, Financial) position during the second quarter. He sold 108,698 shares for a 0.92% reduction in the holding. The shares traded at an average price of $136.14 throughout the quarter, bringing the guru to a total estimated gain on the holding of 109.49%. Overall, the sale had a -0.13% impact on the guru’s equity portfolio.

1428392791381295104.png

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics company. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2020 sales), cross lab (36% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools) and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Just over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (33%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.

On Aug. 19, the stock was trading at $168.78 per share with a market cap of $51.22 billion. The stock is trading at a significantly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

1428393788069560320.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. Despite an above average financial strength rating, the company has struggled to find a balance between its weighted average cost of capital and return on invested capital.

1428395398627770368.png

Other top guru shareholders in Agilent (

A, Financial) include Primecap Management, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio).

Domino’s

The guru’s top five trades were rounded out by an addition to portfolio newcomer Domino’s (

DPZ, Financial). Ackman boosted his holding by 0.17% with the purchase of 3,466 shares that traded at an average price of $422.43 during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 41.45% during its short lifetime and the addition had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

1428397326023704576.png

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchisor with more than 17,800 stores across 90 countries. The company generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads and sandwiches at company-owned stores alongside royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores. It also maintains a network of 26 dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities. With roughly $16 billion in 2020 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Papa John's and Little Caesars.

As of Aug. 19, the stock was trading at $522.49 per share with a market cap of $19.26 billion. The stock is given a modestly overvalued rating by the GF Value Line.

1428398547052707840.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for a declining operating margin and poor financial strength. The company has incrementally increased revenue and net income over the last decade, but has not been able to overcome high levels of debt.

1428422428211724288.png

Domino’s (

DPZ, Financial) is also owned by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio).

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
