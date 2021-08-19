Logo
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Boston Common Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Xylem Inc, First Solar Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Avangrid Inc, Vestas Wind Systems A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+common+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 547,100 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 259,791 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 791,727 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.20%
  4. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 940,191 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.37%
  5. Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 1,014,999 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.48%
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $459.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 353,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 218,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Croda International PLC (COIHY)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $48.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BanColombia SA (CIB)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.599000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,014,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 134.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 940,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 435.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,305,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 343.35%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 280,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 153.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 449,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KB Home (KBH)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in KB Home by 277.42%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 778,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09.

Sold Out: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTTYY)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.2.

Sold Out: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SNGNF)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.69 and $1.97, with an estimated average price of $1.8.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 78,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 86,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 77.39%. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 416,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 38.15%. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 29,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Atlas Copco AB (ATTLF)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Atlas Copco AB by 27.66%. The sale prices were between $50 and $56.78, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.200900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 16,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 12,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boston Common Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider