Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: ILMN, UNM, OGN, MKC, COIHY, CIB, COIHF, XNYIF, MRVGF, WFC, ADSK, BSX, EW, EQIX, SHW,
- Added Positions: CARR, HASI, SFM, XYL, FSLR, KBH, WAB, CIEN, BLD, BIIB, BKRKY, ADBE, CERN, GILD, INTU, AWK, VMW, PAGS, AMAT, ECL, HDB, SKM, GRFS, MHK, WAT, REGN, UPS, CL, KR, MGA, CMI, AMP, ES, MS, VMI, HSIC, PNC, TJX, ORCL, FIS, MRK, MU, NFLX, VZ, EMR, FITB, BABA, ADDYY, C, KIM, MMM, CRM, VRTX, TSM, UL, VLEEY, AAP, AXP, KRYAY, IX, OVCHY, ING, LOW, NEP, RHHBY, SAP, SMNNY, SSDOY, USB, VLVLY, APTV, T, AXAHY, BRK.B, BAP, DTEGY, HLPPY, HOCPY, IRM, ITUB, MQBKY, EDU, NVS, PRYMY, RCRUY, SAXPY, SBGSY, WY, A, AAGIY, ALB, ASAZY, BTDPY, CCI, DKILY, DASTY, DIS, FERG, GSK, HENKY, MONDY, NPSNY, NVO, DNNGY, UMICY, YAMCY, AIQUY, ALC, BYDDY, INFY, KIGRY, PHG, MMYT, NOAH, NTRS, NVDA, ORXCF, RBGLY, SHMDF, TGT, TTDKY, TCOM, YNDX, ABT, ABBV, ACN, AMD, APD, ARE, MO, ANTM, ADP, BAC, BKRKF, BDX, BLK, BKNG, BMY, CAT, CI, CSCO, CBD, CSX, CVS, DKILF, DANOY, DITHF, DUK, LLY, ETTYF, FANUY, FDX, F, GM, ITW, INTC, IBM, ISRG, JNJ, JPM, LIN, LMT, MCD, MDT, NAPRF, NEE, NKE, NSC, NVZMY, DOGEF, PEP, PFE, PM, PNGAY, PLD, QCOM, SPGI, SAXPF, ASAI, SONVY, SYK, SDGCF, SCMWY, TXN, TMO, UMICF, UNP, UNH, VNNVF, WEICY, WWLNF, WRDLY,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, PG, VWDRY, LEVI, DE, AMGN, ATLCY, ATTLF, STLD, TROW, KAOOY, DCHPF, SGAPY, SQM, RDY, TTDKF, VEOEY, GOOGL, MA, IFNNY, SNN, SPXSF, COP,
- Sold Out: KSU, AGR, NTTYY, XOM, SNGNF, KO, WMT, 13X, COST, GE, IWR,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 547,100 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 259,791 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 791,727 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.20%
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 940,191 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.37%
- Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 1,014,999 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.48%
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $459.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 353,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 218,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Croda International PLC (COIHY)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $48.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BanColombia SA (CIB)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.599000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,014,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 134.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 940,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 435.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,305,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 343.35%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 280,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 153.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 449,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KB Home (KBH)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in KB Home by 277.42%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 778,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09.Sold Out: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTTYY)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.2.Sold Out: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SNGNF)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.69 and $1.97, with an estimated average price of $1.8.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 78,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 86,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 77.39%. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 416,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 38.15%. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 29,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Atlas Copco AB (ATTLF)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Atlas Copco AB by 27.66%. The sale prices were between $50 and $56.78, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.200900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 16,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 12,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.
