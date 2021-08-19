Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys Carrier Global Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: ILMN, UNM, OGN, MKC, COIHY, CIB, COIHF, XNYIF, MRVGF, WFC, ADSK, BSX, EW, EQIX, SHW,

Sold Out: KSU, AGR, NTTYY, XOM, SNGNF, KO, WMT, 13X, COST, GE, IWR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carrier Global Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Xylem Inc, First Solar Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Avangrid Inc, Vestas Wind Systems A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 547,100 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 259,791 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 791,727 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.20% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 940,191 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.37% Carrier Global Corp (CARR) - 1,014,999 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.48%

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $459.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 39,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 353,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 218,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Croda International PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $48.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.599000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 173.48%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,014,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 134.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 940,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 435.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,305,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 343.35%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 280,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 153.83%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 449,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in KB Home by 277.42%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 778,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $25.3 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.2.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.69 and $1.97, with an estimated average price of $1.8.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 78,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 86,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 77.39%. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 416,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 38.15%. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 29,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Atlas Copco AB by 27.66%. The sale prices were between $50 and $56.78, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.200900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 16,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 20.81%. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Boston Common Asset Management, LLC still held 12,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.