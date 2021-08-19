Logo
Advisory Resource Group Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisory Resource Group (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2021Q2, Advisory Resource Group owns 132 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Resource Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+resource+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Resource Group
  1. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 498,219 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 317,305 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 267,288 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.21%
  4. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 149,832 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 131,579 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 149,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 131,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 329,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 176,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 233,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 118,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2885.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.146400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 56,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 210.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 78.88%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $178.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Sold Out: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisory Resource Group. Also check out:

1. Advisory Resource Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisory Resource Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisory Resource Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisory Resource Group keeps buying
