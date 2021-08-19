Advisory Resource Group Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: JEPI, SMMD, DIAL, SNPE, PFFD, PAB, PHYL, INDS, DBAW, LDSF, IFRA, HYG, PREF, ICVT, XLRE, XLF, XLB, EXAS, QCOM, VEEV, CHGG, UBER, NOW, ZI, DHR, GOOG, PCTY, LULU, RNG, XLY, YMAR, BND, BABA, XMPT, UL, NVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2021Q2, Advisory Resource Group owns 132 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ConocoPhillips (COP) - 498,219 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 317,305 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 267,288 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.21% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 149,832 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 131,579 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 149,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 131,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 329,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 176,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 233,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 118,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2885.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.146400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 56,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 210.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 68,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 78.88%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $178.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $26.98.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.