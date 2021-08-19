ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys Fiserv Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Trinity Industries Inc, SLM Corp

- New Purchases: LITE,
- Added Positions: FISV, NSIT, BLD,
- Reduced Positions: STX, TRN, KKR, SLM, C,
- Sold Out: OUT,
For the details of ValueAct Holdings LP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueact+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ValueAct Holdings LP
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 27,221,126 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82%
- Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 17,377,070 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 20,745,704 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 21,550,411 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 10,232,609 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 967,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 616.30%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 6,160,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 158.52%. The purchase prices were between $94.26 and $106.75, with an estimated average price of $100.96. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,843,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TopBuild Corp (BLD)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 116.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16. The stock is now traded at around $211.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of ValueAct Holdings LP. Also check out:
1. ValueAct Holdings LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ValueAct Holdings LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ValueAct Holdings LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ValueAct Holdings LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment