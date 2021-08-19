ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys Fiserv Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Trinity Industries Inc, SLM Corp

New Purchases: LITE,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Insight Enterprises Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, TopBuild Corp, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Trinity Industries Inc, SLM Corp, Outfront Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ValueAct Holdings, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 27,221,126 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 17,377,070 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48% Citigroup Inc (C) - 20,745,704 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 21,550,411 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 10,232,609 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 967,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 616.30%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 6,160,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 158.52%. The purchase prices were between $94.26 and $106.75, with an estimated average price of $100.96. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,843,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 116.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.93 and $232.06, with an estimated average price of $207.16. The stock is now traded at around $211.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 480,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.