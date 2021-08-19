The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces New Location For 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ), a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company (the "Fund"), announced today that due to concerns regarding COVID-19 the location of the Fund's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 125 Broad Street, New York, New York at the offices of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting, September 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., will not change.

As described in the Fund's proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, only stockholders of the Fund as of the close of business on July 15, 2021 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Those stockholders planning to attend the Annual Meeting must register in advance with the Fund's administrator, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, and agree to comply with the identification, security and COVID-19 protocols required to enter the premises, including proof of vaccination. Accordingly, stockholders that plan on attending the meeting in person must contact Jennifer Lima, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at 414-248-4023 or [email protected] not later than the close of business on September 7, 2021. Eligible stockholders of the Fund that are unable to attend the Annual Meeting in person but are interested in listening to the Meeting and to a presentation by the Fund's investment adviser should contact Jennifer Lima, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at 414-248-4023 or [email protected] for the dial-in details.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

The Fund (www.swzfund.com) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. Its shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "SWZ." The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing generally in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities that are traded on a Swiss stock exchange, traded at the pre-bourse level of one or more Swiss stock exchanges, traded through a market maker or traded over the counter in Switzerland. The Fund also may invest in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies that are traded on other major European stock exchanges.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Typically, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The Fund is managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

About Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited, investment advisors registered with the U.S. SEC, are units of Schroders plc (SDR.L), a global asset management company with approximately $832.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Schroder's clients include major financial institutions including banks and insurance companies, as well as local and public authorities, public and private pension funds, endowments and foundations, intermediaries and advisors, as well as high net worth individuals and retail investors. The firm has built one of the largest networks of offices of any dedicated asset management company with more than 560 portfolio managers and analysts covering the world's investment markets, offering a comprehensive range of products and services. Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. provides asset management products and services to clients in the U.S. and Canada.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Schroders plc, a U.K. public company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Fund's shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

