Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys Aspen Aerogels Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, , Sells Ciena Corp, TCF Financial Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita, KS, based Investment company Spring Creek Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aspen Aerogels Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, , Welbilt Inc, US Concrete Inc, sells Ciena Corp, TCF Financial Corp, , , Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spring Creek Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Spring Creek Capital Llc owns 565 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spring+creek+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC
  1. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 4,286,398 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86%
  2. C3.ai Inc (AI) - 2,380,952 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio.
  3. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,462,124 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. (ALXN) - 372,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.92%
  5. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,051,500 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 3,462,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,051,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (BPY)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 387,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ouster Inc (OUST)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,824,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 207,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,609,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,538,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Star Peak Corp II by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp (OEPW)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Reduced: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Ciena Corp by 43.86%. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.27%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 4,286,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 78.93%. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 60.61%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: (ALXN)

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in by 33.92%. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 372,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: (WORK)

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in by 41.23%. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 87.42%. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 65,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.



