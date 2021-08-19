Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys Aspen Aerogels Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, , Sells Ciena Corp, TCF Financial Corp,

- New Purchases: ASPN, NUAN, BPY, WBT, USCR, OUST, AKAM, RAVN, XEC, SHQAU, DISCK, CPUH, CONX, TPGS, LITTU, SLAM, RAMMU, PFPT, ATA, ORIAU, VCVC, YTPG, HAAC, SWBK, ATMR, CHAA, SCLE, LGAC, PRSR, REVH, MSDA, PHO, PSAG, LCAP, TWOA, PFDR, IACC, RTPY, FVIV, CENH, FORE, GSEV, SRNG, LIII, ACAH, GTPB, GTPA, POND.U, CPARU, GIWWU, FWAC, MTAC, CSTA, MIT, APGB, CCVI, CVII, WARR, FACT, SNII, AMPI, ANZU, RXRA, TIOA, CLAA, GFOR.U, TCVA, NAAC, GIIX, AUS, PMVC, PHIC, CND, CBAH, SCOA, AAC, GHAC, TBCP, BOAS, TWNI, SPGS, IBER, ATAQ, FRSG, GGPI, PCPC, HCII, ACII, NVSA, ASZ, MBAC, SPNV, IVAN, LHC, FCAX, SLCR, CFVI, ATSPT, PDOT, FRXB, RONI.U, HZON, GFX, AKIC, GSAQ, HCCC, DNZ, DHHC, BLUA, RCLF, ARRW, TWNT, GAMC, JCIC, EJFA, EQD, VTIQ, VTIQ, VOSO, PMGM, SPAQ, SPAQ, COLI, HIII, MACQ, FSNB, DHBC, AURC, ROSS, KAHC, STRE, SSAA, KRNL, SBEA, HERA, T, ZNTE, OCA, CCV, PPGH, LWAC, EPWR, BLTS, INKA, OCAX, CAHC, ZWRK, RMGC, NXU, TSIB, BSKYU, VLATU, ANAC, FTAA, HUGS, TSPQ, HYAC, HYAC, DHCA, SCAQ, BRIVU, TETC, ATHN, AAQC, FMIV, TRONU, ISAA, ROT, TBSA, GPAC, FTEV, DTOC, NGCA, DCRC, FTVIU, RMGB, PNTM, SHAC, CLRM, EQHA, TMAC, COVA, ENNV, SCOB, FACA, AGGR, ESM, BGSX, BYTS, GLHA, EGGF.U, KINZ, MON, FSSI, DEH, BTAQ, TWND, NMMC, CRU, EPHY, ADEX, ENFA, SWET, AEAC, PV, CFV, NRAC, THMA, AGAC, GSQD, SDAC, KURI, GIG, SLAC, IACB, XPDI, FSRX, KIII, ASPC, FLME, OHPA, LOKM, NSTD, NSTC, ACQR, PLMI, WALD, SKYAU, ACTD, CRZN, LAAAU, GOBI, JWSM, HHLA, CTAC, DLCA, MACC, VPCB, MLAC, HCAQ, KWAC, PUCK, EVOJ, BRPM, KAII, VELO, NBST, IPVI, WPCB, FRW, SBII, LCAA, EBAC, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, FSII, ABGI, ARYD, CLAS, GMBT, ROCR, ITQ, PICC, CMLTU, IPVF, FZT, OMEG, WPCA,
- Added Positions: WLTW, PBCT, EOSE, STPC, MOTV, GOAC, XLNX, OEPW,
- Reduced Positions: CIEN, MXIM, KSU, ALXN, WORK, TPGY, AJRD, VYGG, AJAX, DGNS, AGCB, RTPZ, BTWN, RTP, PACE,
- Sold Out: TCF, VAR, GWPH, VSAT, FLIR, NBLX, CTB, CKH, GNMK, FTAI, CPUH.U, WDR, AEGN, CLGX, FPRX, SLAMU, HZAC, HIG, MSDAU, ATMR.U, LGACU, CHAA.U, FAII, FVIV.U, RTPYU, GTPBU, SRNGU, STAY, MIT.U, APGB.U, CVII.U, CCVI.U, PFDRU, GSEVU, FACT.U, LIII.U, SNII.U, AMPI.U, RXRAU, GTPAU, GRSV, AAC.U, SPGS.U, TWNI.U, GIIXU, ATAQU, FRSGU, CLAA.U, ACII.U, ASZ.U, MBAC.U, NVSAU, TWNT.U, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, BOAS.U, COLIU, HIIIU, FSNB.U, DHBCU, KAHC.U, HERAU, EJFAU, SBEAU, GFX.U, NXU.U, RMGCU, TSIBU, FTAAU, ANAC.U, HUGS.U, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, HYACU, HYACU, AGC, FTEV.U, TMAC.U, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, AUS.U, ESM.U, DTOCU, FACA.U, MAAC, CND.U, KURIU, IACB.U, SLAC.U, FSRXU, OHPAU, LOKM.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, ACQRU, ACTDU, MOTV.U, JWSM.U, HHLA.U, OEPWU, VELOU, IPVIU, PICC.U, IPVF.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 4,286,398 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86%
- C3.ai Inc (AI) - 2,380,952 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,462,124 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ALXN) - 372,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.92%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,051,500 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 3,462,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,051,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (BPY)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 387,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ouster Inc (OUST)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,824,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 207,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,609,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,538,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Star Peak Corp II by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp (OEPW)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: (VAR)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Reduced: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Ciena Corp by 43.86%. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.27%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 4,286,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 78.93%. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 60.61%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: (ALXN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in by 33.92%. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 372,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: (WORK)
Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in by 41.23%. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 87.42%. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 65,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.
