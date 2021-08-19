Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys Aspen Aerogels Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, , Sells Ciena Corp, TCF Financial Corp,

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aspen Aerogels Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, , Welbilt Inc, US Concrete Inc, sells Ciena Corp, TCF Financial Corp, , , Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spring Creek Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Spring Creek Capital Llc owns 565 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 4,286,398 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86% C3.ai Inc (AI) - 2,380,952 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,462,124 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position (ALXN) - 372,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.92% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,051,500 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 3,462,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,051,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 387,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Ouster Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,824,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 207,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,609,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,538,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Star Peak Corp II by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Ciena Corp by 43.86%. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.27%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 4,286,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 78.93%. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 158,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 60.61%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.12%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in by 33.92%. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 372,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in by 41.23%. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spring Creek Capital Llc reduced to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 87.42%. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Spring Creek Capital Llc still held 65,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.