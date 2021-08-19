Logo
Apella Capital, LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, , General Electric Co, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Apella Capital, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apella Capital, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 144,910 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 204,976 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.65%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 174,503 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 227,212 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,826 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 109,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 52,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 67,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 96,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 45,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 59,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 410.06%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 65,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $322.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apella Capital, LLC. Also check out:

