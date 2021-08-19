Apella Capital, LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc,

New Purchases: EAGG, BOND, ESGV, OMFL, JPME, JPIN, XLSR, GSSC, SPDW, EMLP, VSGX, REET, SPEM, PGX, VSDA, GEM, USO, PSR, VNQ, FDHY, IAGG, EMTL, XLV, UAL, PDBC, SPSM, ESML, SPMD, BSCP, BSCO, BSCN, BSCR, BSCS, BSCQ, XBI, FEU, FINX, BSCT, SOCL, GWX, CHIQ, MILN, CBND, VMBS, HERO, BOTZ, CIBR, IEF, VYM, BRK.A, FISR, FSK, PVH, GOOGL, SPLB, EBND, RYLD, SNSR, GLD, ORCL, QYLD, JPUS, SPTL, IXUS, HYG, TLT, BAC, QQQ, V, ESBA, EMR,

Added Positions: SPY, BSV, ESGU, BNDX, VTEB, HD, BND, VCIT, SUB, ESGD, VBR, JKG, MUB, MTUM, EFV, TIP, SUSB, VEA, VGSH, VWO, AAPL, VTIP, VTV, USMV, CMF, IBM, QUAL, ESGE, EEMV, IVV, VONG, SHY, BRK.B, VEU, JNK, ABBV, EFAV, MSFT, MGC, VO, VT, IWM, EWX, TXN, KO, CMCSA, CVX, BK, CSCO, ABT, DHI, PFF, JPM, ES, ITOT, IEMG, IEFA, XOM, VGK, BMY, IVW, PEP, DIS,

Reduced Positions: AMZN, VTI, VXUS, VOO, BSCL, BSCM, IJR, MRK, SHV, VCSH, GILD, VZ,

Sold Out: WMT, FSKR, GE, NFLX, AEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, , General Electric Co, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Apella Capital, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 144,910 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 204,976 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.65% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 174,503 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 227,212 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,826 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 109,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 52,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 67,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 96,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $88.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 45,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 59,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 410.06%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 65,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $322.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.