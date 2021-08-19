Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian National Railway Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Vermilion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: TD, CNI, WFC, RY, CNQ, SLF, BEPC,
- Added Positions: SU, BEP, DIS, BDX, JPM, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: BMO, LOW, MSFT, COST, TMO, BCE, CL, ROP, SWK, MMM, GIB, IFF, PG, BAM, TRMB,
- Sold Out: VET,
For the details of Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rempart+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rempart Asset Management Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,049 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 53,745 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 60,938 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 223,350 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 44,996 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 295,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 194,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 393,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 147,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 383,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rempart Asset Management Inc..
