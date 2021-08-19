Beacon Wealthcare LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: SCHX, FNDX, SCHA,

SCHX, FNDX, SCHA, Added Positions: IEF, SPY,

IEF, SPY, Reduced Positions: SCHB, SCHR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Wealthcare LLC. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Wealthcare LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Wealthcare LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+wealthcare+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 461,419 shares, 52.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 550,188 shares, 32.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 185,872 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 140,607 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 42,819 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%

Beacon Wealthcare LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Wealthcare LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Wealthcare LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $97.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.