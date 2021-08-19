Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Appoint Susan Perry O'Day to Board of Directors

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Susan Perry O’Day to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Susan to our board,” said Donna L. Abelli, Chair of both the Independent and Rockland Trust Board of Directors. “Susan’s managerial expertise and her deep knowledge of information systems and technology will bring invaluable perspective which will enrich and strengthen the board. Her professional experience leading A.W. Perry will provide additional insight into the needs of the customers and communities the Bank serves.”

As President of A.W. Perry, Inc., Ms. O’Day manages the overall strategic direction and operations of the Boston-based real estate investment and services firm. Prior to assuming her current role in October of 2020, Ms. O’Day served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at The Walt Disney Company for over 12 years. At Disney, she led the planning, implementation, and operations of IT systems and infrastructure. Before that, Ms. O’Day served in senior leadership positions at both Bristol Myers Squibb and CSX Transportation.

“I have spent my entire career working with organizations that are driven by the meaningful experiences and relationships they create,” said Ms. O’Day. “I am honored to join the Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of a bank whose mission I truly believe in and support.”

Ms. O’Day currently serves on the Executive Board of Directors of Special Olympics 2022 USA Games and Miss Hall’s School in Pittsfield, MA. She earned her master’s degree in business administration from the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary and her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from St. Lawrence University.

“Susan is highly respected, both in our local business community and across the broad array of industries she has served,” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust. “Her vision for innovation and her insights in information technology will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and sophisticate our technology infrastructure to support our best-in-class service, an essential component of carrying out our purpose of being the Bank Where Each Relationship Matters®.”

