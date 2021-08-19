Logo
Methode Electronics to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system and power distribution applications, announced it will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended July 31, 2021, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, before the market opens.

Following the release, the company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, Ronald L. G. Tsoumas, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 844-602-0380 (domestic) or 862-298-0970 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.

A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call through September 16, 2021, by dialing 877-481-4010 and providing passcode 42445. A webcast replay will also be available through the company’s website, www.methode.com, on the Investors page.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
[email protected]
708-457-4030

