Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.20 Cash Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company, representing a $0.05 increase from the prior $0.15 dividend. The dividend is payable November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

