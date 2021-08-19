Oxford to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on September 2, 2021

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) will report its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 2, 2021 after the market close. The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 16, 2021 or by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13722351.

About Oxford