Sprout Social to Host 2021 Investor Day

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) ( SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will host its first investor day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 beginning at 9am CT.

Please join our executive team for a discussion of the vision, people and product that we believe will strengthen our foundation and position the company to capitalize on a large and growing opportunity ahead. Registration for the virtual-only event can be found at http://sproutsocial.com/investor-day and the event will also be webcast live in this location.

Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 29,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles

Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/.

Social Media Profiles:
www.twitter.com/SproutSocial
www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR
www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc
www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/
www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact
Media:
Kaitlyn Gronek
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (773) 904-9674
Investors:
Jason Rechel
Twitter: @SproutSocialIR
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (312) 528-9166
