ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SAFM, FIVN, RPAI, MDLA, CMO, SBKK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sanderson Farms shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. If you are a Five9 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company's equity. If you are a Retail Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. If you are a Capstead shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial's outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

