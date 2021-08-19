Priceline Makes Vacation Easy With Even Bigger Deals this Labor Day

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priceline recently found that two-thirds of Americans are embracing their new work-life balance flexibility with plans to use more PTO in 2021 than in any previous year (65%)1. To help travelers meet that goal, Priceline is launching its End of Summer Sale with even bigger than usual savings on hotels, flights, and rental cars for quick Labor Day getaways.

The three-week End of Summer Sale features extensive discounts, including up to $50 off Express Deals and rental car promotions. Priceline Email Insiders will receive even deeper discounts by email.

"More than half of Americans who didn't use their days off feel they 'wasted' their newfound work-life flexibility," says Priceline CEO Brett Keller. "We want to celebrate the achievements of American workers with savings that allow them to work from anywhere or take a hard-earned vacation."

Whether relaxing on a beach, exploring a city, or visiting family, Priceline has a deal for everyone during the End of Summer Sale.

End of Summer Sale

From August 23 to September 12, customers can use the code "SUMMER50" to access up to $50 off Express Deals® across hotels, flights, and rental car reservations.

Additional "Even Better" promotions will also roll out for Priceline Email Insiders. New members can sign up by 11:59 p.m. EST on August 22 to gain access to these deals.

Priceline has also negotiated special rates, discounts and perks with top rental car brands when booking your rental car on Priceline.com or the Priceline App.

Where to Go and How to Save This Labor Day2

Score a great deal in the west and midwest. When it comes to affordable hotels, the west and the midwest come out on top with average daily rates below $150 in Columbus , Phoenix , Salt Lake City , Dallas , and St. Louis .

When it comes to affordable hotels, the west and the midwest come out on top with average daily rates below in , , , , and . Find inspiration in travelers' favorite destinations. The most popular trending destinations for Labor Day weekend are Las Vegas , Atlanta , Chicago , Orlando , and Denver—all of which rank in the top 10 most booked hotel, flight, and rental car destinations this year.

The most popular trending destinations for Labor Day weekend are , , , , and Denver—all of which rank in the top 10 most booked hotel, flight, and rental car destinations this year. Keep on embracing the great outdoors. Outdoor recreation destinations, such as Denver and Miami , continue to be a draw for travelers. For example, Laughlin, Nevada , just outside the popular Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, is an emerging destination that's seen a jump in bookings compared to 2019.

Outdoor recreation destinations, such as and , continue to be a draw for travelers. For example, , just outside the popular Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, is an emerging destination that's seen a jump in bookings compared to 2019. Book your rental car early. Vehicle shortages are driving the rates of rental cars beyond pre-pandemic levels. By booking two months in advance of your pick-up date, you can save approximately 30% on your reservation.

Vehicle shortages are driving the rates of rental cars beyond pre-pandemic levels. By booking two months in advance of your pick-up date, you can save approximately 30% on your reservation. Use those 2020 travel credits.As we near the last quarter of 2021, be sure to locate your original credits from postponed trips before booking your next getaway. You will be required to provide specific information such as date of original purchase, ticket/confirmation number, and value in order to redeem any outstanding credits that may expire at the end of 2021.

To book your trip, and for more information on the End of Summer Sale, visit Priceline.com.

Connect with Priceline on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Methodology

1According to Priceline's 2021 Work-Life Balance report.

2Based on average round-trip flight tickets and hotel average daily rates for travel anytime between September 3 – September 7, 2021.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

For further information, please contact :

Christina Bennett, [email protected]

Stephanie Perry, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/priceline-makes-vacation-easy-with-even-bigger-deals-this-labor-day-301359405.html

SOURCE Priceline