Southwest Airlines And The International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers Reach Tentative Agreement For Customer Service Employees

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have reached a Tentative Agreement for Southwest's more than 5,000 Customer Service Employees.

"The parties concluded these negotiations with an agreement designed to reward our hard-working Employees, support future market expansion for Southwest, and increase our overall efficiency," said Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady. "We appreciate the work by both Negotiating Committees, along with the assistance of the National Mediation Board, to get us to this point."

Composed of the Company's Customer Service Agents, Customer Representatives, and Source of Support Representatives, these Employees deliver excellent Customer Service by helping our Customers get to their destinations, whether that is taking a phone call to change a Customer's travel plans or assisting a Customer or fellow Employee on the ground at one of the airports we serve.

The IAM will communicate to its membership the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co.continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and will begin service to Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.  

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.   

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.   

favicon.png?sn=DA81337&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-and-the-international-association-of-machinists-and-aerospace-workers-reach-tentative-agreement-for-customer-service-employees-301359434.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA81337&Transmission_Id=202108191649PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA81337&DateId=20210819
