First Horizon Corporation to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan will participate at the Barclays Global Financial Conference on September 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

First_Horizon_Corporation_Logo.jpg

A live webcast of the event along with an audio replay will be available via the events and presentations section of http://ir.fhnc.com.

The presentation and any related materials may include forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may include cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K reports. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

Contact:

Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, 901-523-4450

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, 337-278-6868

favicon.png?sn=CL79906&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-horizon-corporation-to-participate-in-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301359205.html

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL79906&Transmission_Id=202108191605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL79906&DateId=20210819
