ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HBMD, CVA, RBNC, LONE, FVCB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Firm_Logo_with_Investor_Law_Firm.jpg

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. If you are a Covanta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Penn Virginia Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own. If you are a Lonestar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a FVCBankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

favicon.png?sn=NY81109&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-hbmd-cva-rbnc-lone-fvcb-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301359274.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY81109&Transmission_Id=202108191616PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY81109&DateId=20210819
