T. Rowe Price Comments on Qualcomm

Some of the portfolio’s greatest absolute detractors came from the information technology sector. Although it was a top contributor for the second quarter, chipset-maker Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) registered negative total returns for the semiannual period, as investors turned from technology stocks early in the period to invest in those with potentially more direct exposure to the post-pandemic reopening economy. A global chip supply shortage also hampered performance initially. However, as we progressed through 2021, reported financials showed supply constraints clearing, which was encouraging.
From the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s semiannual 2021 shareholder letter.
