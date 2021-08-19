T. Rowe Price Comments on Qualcomm

Some of the portfolio’s greatest absolute detractors came from the information technology sector. Although it was a top contributor for the second quarter, chipset-maker Qualcomm ( QCOM, Financial) registered negative total returns for the semiannual period, as investors turned from technology stocks early in the period to invest in those with potentially more direct exposure to the post-pandemic reopening economy. A global chip supply shortage also hampered performance initially. However, as we progressed through 2021, reported financials showed supply constraints clearing, which was encouraging.

From the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s semiannual 2021 shareholder letter.