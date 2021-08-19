Antibe Therapeutics Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Outcome %

For %

Withheld Walt Macnee Elected 86.88% 13.12% Roderick Flower Elected 86.15% 13.85% Robert Hoffman Elected 87.49% 12.51% Amal Khouri Elected 86.91% 13.09% Dan Legault Elected 71.86% 28.14% Jennifer McNealey Elected 77.66% 22.34% John L. Wallace Elected 73.35% 26.65% Yung Wu Elected 86.73% 13.27%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to address inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets under development include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-sparing alternative to low-dose aspirin. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

