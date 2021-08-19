Logo
Marin Software Integrates with Criteo's Commerce Media Platform to Expand eCommerce Advertising

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brands can now access the Criteo Commerce Media Platform through MarinOne's cross-channel ad management platform

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced an integration with Criteo's Commerce Media Platform. The integration will allow brands to easily manage and optimize both Criteo Marketing Solution and Retail Media campaigns—from display advertisements on the open web to promoted products on leading retailer websites—all within the MarinOne platform.

"Commerce media is one of the most exciting and fastest growing areas of digital marketing," said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. "With this integration, we can tap into Criteo's commerce data and intelligence to further our mission of providing advertisers with seamless access to customers across their customer journey, from the top of the funnel to the point of purchase."

Marin has helped advertisers manage and optimize over $40 billion in digital advertising spend across paid search, social and eCommerce advertising since 2007.

Criteo, an ad tech leader and pioneer, will now offer Marin customers access to elements of its Commerce Media Platform, where they can activate and measure their advertising campaigns against the world's largest set of commerce data.

"Marin and Criteo share a vision for driving commerce outcomes across the shopper journey," said Geoffroy Martin, EVP, GM, Growth Portfolio at Criteo. "Marin's integration with Criteo's solutions helps advertisers more easily reach commerce audiences, gain visibility on the digital shelf, and increase product sales."

The powerful, self-serve MarinOne platform unifies commerce advertising with paid search and paid social campaigns, while simplifying reporting and management of advertising campaigns across channels. Automated Insights help advertisers identify opportunities to deliver growth and improve their return on the investment, and sophisticated bidding tools help advertisers plan, pace and optimize their campaigns to hit their targets.

With the addition of elements of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, MarinOne's customers have a more complete growth solution across search, social and eCommerce advertising.

Visit marinsoftware.com/criteo to learn more about the integration.

About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Marin_Software_Incorporated_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF81330&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marin-software-integrates-with-criteos-commerce-media-platform-to-expand-ecommerce-advertising-301359457.html

SOURCE Marin Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF81330&Transmission_Id=202108191723PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF81330&DateId=20210819
