BitRush Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held August 19, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / BitRush Corp. (CSE:BRH)(Frankfurt:0XSN) ("BitRush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

BitRush is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of (a) the re-election of all incumbent directors, namely: Hansjoerg Wagner, Edward (Ted) Boyd and Karsten Arend, (b) the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, (c) the ratification of By-law No. 2 and the repeal of all existing by-laws, (d) the ratification of the Corporation's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan which replaces the Company's stock option plan and (e) the special resolution for the potential name change of the Company, all as further described in the management information circular of the Company which is available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The common shares in the capital of the Company are currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"); however such shares remain suspended from trading in accordance with the rules of the CSE, and such suspension will continue until such time as the Company effectively meets certain listing requirements of the CSE for trading in the common shares to resume. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to meet such requirements in a timely manner, if at all, or that trading in the common shares will resume.

Karsten Arend, the President and Chief Executive Officer of BitRush stated: "We're pleased and excited about having completed the Annual General and Special Meeting today as it sets the stage for the future development of the Company".

Karsten Arend

CEO, President and Director

For further information, contact Karsten Arend at (647) 660-8703 or [email protected].

SOURCE: BitRush Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660629/BitRush-Corp-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders-Held-August-19-2021

img.ashx?id=660629

