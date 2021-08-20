Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of Investors

Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Sesen Bio investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glancylaw.com%2Fcases%2Fsesen-bio-inc%2F. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the FDA declined to approve its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Vicineum in its current form. The FDA provided certain “recommendations specific to additional clinical/statistical data and analyses in addition to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) issues pertaining to a recent pre-approval inspection and product quality.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.80, or 57%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Sesen Bio further revealed that “it appears that [the Company] will need to do a clinical trial to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval.” As a result, the Company expected that it could not resubmit its BLA until 2023.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.89, or 42%, to close at $1.22 per share on August 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on August 18, 2021, before the market opened, STAT published an article entitled “Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show.” Citing “hundreds of pages of internal documents” and “three people familiar with the matter, the article detailed that the clinical trial for Vicineum was “marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.20, or 13%, to close at $1.31 per share on August 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Sesen Bio should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email [email protected].

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

