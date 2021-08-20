T-MOBILE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating T-Mobile US, Inc. on Behalf of T-Mobile Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMUS) on behalf of T-Mobilestockholders. Our investigation concerns whether T-Mobilehas violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 15, 2021, Vice published an articled entitled “T-Mobile Investigating Claims of Massive Customer Data Breach.” The Vice article reported, in part, that T-Mobile was "investigating a forum post claiming to be selling a mountain of personal data" that “came from T-Mobile servers” and purportedly “includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information[.]” Then, on August 16, 2021, T-Mobile issued a press release confirming that the Company had “determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred” and was “continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed.”

On this news, T-Mobile's stock price fell $4.21 per share, or 2.9%, to close at $140.74 per share on August 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired T-Mobile shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005823/en/