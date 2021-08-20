Logo
HONEST COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Honest Company, Inc. on Behalf of Honest Company Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Honest Company, Inc. (“The Honest Company” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HNST) on behalf of Honest Company stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The Honest Companyhas violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about May 5, 2021, Honest sold approximately 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at $16.00 per share.

On August 13, 2021, Honest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a loss of $375,000 for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28.33%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, thereby inuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired The Honest Company shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210819005827r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005827/en/

