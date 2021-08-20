Logo
Bambuser's Nomination Committee proposes that Sonia Gardner and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann be elected as new board members - Alexander Mcintyre has announced his intention to resign from the board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To further strengthen the board of directors competence the Nomination Committee of Bambuser proposes that Sonia Gardner and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, respectively, be elected as new board members of Bambuser. At the same time, Alexander Mcintyre has announced that he intends to resign from the board of directors.

In light of the Nomination Committee's proposal, the board of directors intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting whereas the notice will be published separately. Alexander Mcintyre will leave the board of directors in connection to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

"The board of directors thanks Alexander for his efforts and contributions to the Company over recent years. We wish Alexander every success in the future," said Joel Citron, Chairman of Bambuser's board of directors.

Sonia Gardner (born 1962) is President, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Avenue Capital Group, a global alternative investment manager with over $11 billion in assets under management. She is the Partner in charge of managing the firm, which she co-founded with her brother in 1995. Sonia previously served as Chair of the Global Board of Directors of 100 Women in Finance, and continues to serve as Chairman Emeritus. She currently serves as a member on the Client Advisory Board of Citi Private Bank. Ms. Gardner is the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) Goodwill Ambassador for Gender Equality in Access to Finance. Her focus is advocating for ways to give women access to economic resources to start and grow businesses, lift their families out of poverty, and help achieve the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. Sonia Gardner is independent in relation to the Company and its management as well as to the Company's major shareholders.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann (born 1966) has an upper secondary education from Gentofte Gymnasium. Jørgen Madsen Lindemann is currently a board member of Miinto Group and WaterBear Network. He has previously held roles such as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Modern Times Group MTG AB and board member of Zalando. Jørgen Madsen Lindemann is independent in relation to the company and its management and dependent in relation to the company's major shareholders.

The Nomination Committee assesses that Sonia Gardner and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann have competence and backgrounds that are well suited for the work of the company's board of directors and that the election of Sonia Gardner and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann is well in line with the discussions held within the Nomination Committee regarding competence development and gender equality.

###

The information in this press release is such that Bambuser AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press release was provided by the above contact persons for publication on August 20, 2021 at 01:15 AM (CEST).

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

About Bambuser
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-s-nomination-committee-proposes-that-sonia-gardner-and-jorgen-madsen-lindemann-be-elected-a,c3400207

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO81476&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambusers-nomination-committee-proposes-that-sonia-gardner-and-jorgen-madsen-lindemann-be-elected-as-new-board-members--alexander-mcintyre-has-announced-his-intention-to-resign-from-the-board-301359532.html

SOURCE Bambuser

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO81476&Transmission_Id=202108192100PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO81476&DateId=20210819
