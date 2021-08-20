Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI) President & CEO Harold C Bevis Bought $186,321 of Shares

President & CEO of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harold C Bevis (insider trades) bought 20,935 shares of CVGI on 08/17/2021 at an average price of $8.9 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $186,321.
