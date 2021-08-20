First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT Scott C Wylie Sold $656,250 of Shares

CHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT of First Western Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott C Wylie (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of MYFW on 08/18/2021 at an average price of $26.25 a share. The total sale was $656,250.
