Trina Solar sets new world record of production 210 PERC cell with efficiency reaching 23.56%

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2021

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology (SKL PVST) announced its proprietary industrial larger-area 210mm×210mm high-efficiency PERC solar cell in mass production, has achieved the efficiency of 23.56%, setting a new record for 210 P-type monocrystalline silicon PERC cells. This is independently confirmed by the third party National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT).

The advanced 210 PERC cells were fabricated in the mass production lines by the R&D group with delicate device and process optimization, using industrial feasible manufacturing equipments and materials.

Dr. Yifeng Chen, head of high efficiency cell and module R&D center in Trina Solar, said, "We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team, to realize the batch efficiency over 23.5% for larger-area 210mm high-efficiency PERC cells in production. This demonstrated that 210 cells can achieve very high efficiency in reality. Our technical team will continue to focus on transfer innovative technologies to manufacturing to consolidate our technology leadership in high efficiency cells mass production."

At the end of June 2021, the SKL announced that its Vertex high-efficiency p-type monocrystalline silicon module has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 23.03%, based on 66 pcs of 210 mm x 210 mm high-efficiency PERC cells, which is independently confirmed by both TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord with identical efficiency result.

