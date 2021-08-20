Logo
Fengdu Novel Debuts at Fifth China Online Literature+ Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile Internet company, today announced that it will attend the Fifth China Online Literature+ Conference on September 3-5, 2021, to be held at Exhibition Center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone. The conference will focus on the creation and production of outstanding online literary works and promote the transformation of online literary masterpieces into other forms of entertainment as its core mission. More than 30 online literary companies will participate in the exhibition. As a dark horse in the world of online literature, Fengdu Novel, Cootek's online literature app, will participate in the conference for the first time and introduce the concept of Interstellar Vision Bureau, which aims to transform online literature into an all-embracing cosmic wonder.

Fengdu Novel's theme for the conference is "read what you want, take what you like". Through advanced AI algorithm for book recommendations, Fengdu Novel can provide readers with tailored content based on their specific needs. With its meticulous intelligent prediction approach, Fengdu Novel is capable to forecast in advance the next popular topic and writing style of online novels in the industry.

In terms of operations, Fengdu Novel creates a unique reading experience for readers through various customized online marketing activities. For example, Fengdu Novel has launched a marketing campaign on sporting events where users can receive digital gold medals through completing corresponding tasks. Also, when Chinese athletes win gold medals during sporting events, users can collect digital gold medals for free and redeem limited-time benefits on Fengdu Novel. The campaign has improved the number of active users and the user retention rate.

As for content recommendation, Fengdu Novel has introduced a new social media distribution model. Through recommending reading content on its official WeChat account, Fengdu Novel has successfully reached an older age target audience who are the heavy WeChat users and not accustomed to using traditional reading apps. Recently, the ancient romance novel "Right Favors the World", recommended by the Fengdu Novel system on WeChat, became a big hit.

With the core concept of "read what you want, take what you like", Fengdu Novel provides users with a personalized and immersive reading experience by transforming novels into a multimedia format with audio and video.

For the first time presented at China Online Literature+ Conference, Fengdu Novel will create an interactive venue with the theme of Interstellar Vision Bureau, using a sci-fi universe as the backdrop for the venue. The venue will offer audience a unique experience of the charm of novels in different eras through the presentation of time tunnel. The venue will reproduce Fengdu Novel's popular online novel scenes with 3D technology, creating an immersive sensory experience for the audience. There will be a series of fun activities on site, including interactive games, puzzles and stamp collections.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: [email protected]

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN81614&sd=2021-08-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fengdu-novel-debuts-at-fifth-china-online-literature-conference-301359623.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

