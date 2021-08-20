Ryder Recognized by Inbound Logistics as Top 100 3PL Provider for Supply Chain Excellence

Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces it is named by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2021 for demonstrating supply chain excellence. Each year, the publication’s editorial team selects the third-party logistics (3PL) providers that offer the most diverse operational capabilities coupled with the experience to meet customers’ evolving supply chain and logistics needs.

A forklift operator loads a Ryder truck at a supply chain warehouse. The company is named by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL for 2021 for supply chain excellence. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When a business disruption like no other challenged supply chains, it was 3PLs that stepped up,” says Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. “From ramping up e-commerce fulfillment strategies to finding capacity where none exists to managing global trade upheaval, leading 3PLs such as Ryder provided the needed solutions. In recognition of that effort, Inbound Logistics editors chose Ryder as a 2021 Top 100 3PL Provider.”

The recognition underscores Ryder’s commitment to providing innovative solutions such as RyderShare%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, a one-of-a-kind, real-time visibility and collaborative logistics platform that enables all parties involved in moving goods through a supply chain to easily see potential problems, take pro-active action to course-correct, and find efficiency gains. Two other capabilities that have proven critical during the pandemic are Ryder’s e-commerce+fulfillment solution, which includes food-grade+compliant+facilities, and the recently expanded Ryder+Last+Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods—both of which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less.

“Ryder has nearly 90 years of operational expertise, and given the pace and intensity of change in the industry, that kind of experience is paramount,” said Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “Our customers are facing ever-escalating consumer demands, growing labor shortages, and an increasing need for automation and technology solutions. With our logistical know-how and industry reach, we’re helping to pave the way forward by forming strategic partnerships, piloting innovative+technologies, and developing new customer-centric solutions that drive real business impact.”

This year’s honorees were chosen from a pool of more than 300 companies. The full+list is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

