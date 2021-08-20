Logo
Newcore Gold Announces Annual Grant of Equity Incentive Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) announces the annual grant of equity incentive awards. Newcore has granted 1,190,000 stock options, 370,000 restricted share units and 400,000 performance share units (together the "Equity Incentive Awards") to various employees, directors and executives of the Company. The stock options were granted at a price of $0.54 per share for a period of five years. The Equity Incentive Awards are subject to regulatory approval, are granted under the Company’s long-term incentive plan and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 27% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross’ Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2020 as sourced from the World Gold Council

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mal Karwowska | Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
+1 604 484 4399
[email protected]
www.newcoregold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

