Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on August 25-26

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire store managers, assistant store managers, and distribution center leadership during its two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event1 hosted at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005015/en/

“As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, we are seeking results-driven leaders to manage our store and logistics teams as they provide the communities we serve with great value,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Along with competitive pay and a comprehensive rewards package, our Company is keenly focused on developing our associates and providing them with ample opportunities for career growth.”

Interviews will be conducted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country, as well as select U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time. For a full list of participating locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com%2Fcareers and www.FamilyDollar.com%2Fcareers.

Come grow with Dollar Tree, recently named one of Morning Consult’s “Most Trusted Retail & E-Commerce Brands”in the U.S. Along with management roles, the stores and distribution centers offer a variety of full- and part-time positions with flexible schedules to fit candidates’ availability. As the Company gears up for its peak holiday season, it is looking to hire approximately 35,000 associates. For a full list of available positions, visit www.DollarTree.com%2Fcareers and www.FamilyDollar.com%2Fcareers.

In 2020, the Company introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

To further support its commitment to providing associates with career development and educational opportunities, the Company recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. This new program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

1The Company is following the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local and state ordinances. Candidates are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to the event.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc., a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,772 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 1, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com.

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy,” and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding associate hiring, pay and benefits. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 16, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

