InnovAge PACE Centers in Virginia and New Mexico Recognized for Quality of Patient Care

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

InnovAge PACE Centers in Virginia and New Mexico Recognized for Quality of Patient Care

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Virginia Centers Join Centers in Three Other States in Achieving Certification by the National Committee for Quality Assurance

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) ( INNV) today announced that its four Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) centers in Virginia have been certified as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The centers, located in Charlottesville, Newport News, Richmond, and Roanoke, were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality, patient-centered care. Additionally, InnovAge’s center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has passed its annual recertification. NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of a wide range of healthcare organizations to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

Earning PCMH Certification demonstrates InnovAge’s commitment to team-based care and practice; knowing and managing patients; patient-centered access and continuity; care management and support; care coordination and care transitions; and performance measurement and quality improvement.

“This recognition by NCQA is symbolic of InnovAge’s commitment to delivering the highest level of services and individualized care to each and every one of our participants,” said InnovAge president and CEO Maureen Hewitt. “Our quality of care is among the reasons our participants reported an 89% satisfaction rate in June 2020.”1

Hewitt added, “We continue to pursue PCMH Certification for all of our eligible PACE centers nationwide – beyond state and federal requirements – as it is an important benchmark for assessing the success of our ongoing focus on standardizing policies and procedures, comprehensive care coordination and continuous quality improvement, to the benefit of those we serve.”

InnovAge’s Blue Ridge, Peninsula, Richmond, and Roanoke centers are the latest to receive PCMH Certification. In July, three of its LIFE centers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were certified. InnovAge’s Colorado PACE centers in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo, and Thornton have been certified annually since 2015. The New Mexico center has received certification annually since 2017.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

___________________________
1 Source: InnovAge-conducted participant satisfaction survey of approximately 3,000 participants across 16 locations in June 2020

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,700 participants across 18 centers in five states.

Media Contacts:
Mark Corbae
[email protected]

Kyle Evans
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:
Ryan Kubota
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxMjQxMSM0MzY3NTgwIzIyMDY4ODQ=
Total-Community-Options-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment