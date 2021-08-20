CEO's of Lightspeed Commerce, Logiq, Exela and ContextLogic, Discuss New Growth Trends in E-Commerce

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Lightspeed Commerce (: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), Logiq, Inc. ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ), ContextLogic ( WISH), and Exela Technologies ( XELA).



Logiq, Inc. ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Logiq, Inc. ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) has just completed a C$10 million capital raise, and added a listing on Canada’s NEO exchange. LGIQ enables global ecommerce nad fintech services for small to medium size businesses worldwide. In the latest interview, LGIQ President Brent Suen explains how LGIQ is now positioned to more than double revenues - to a potential $100 million run rate - within the next 18 months fueled, by M&A, organic growth and increasing profit margins.

Watch ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3kafujX

Brent Suen articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, JMIA and others are often trading at 20-30X revenues. An additional upside catalyst for investors is the potential spinout of LGIQ’s Indonesia fintech and ecommerce business as a stand-alone public entity.

Watch ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3kafujX

Lightspeed Commerce (: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) CEO, Dax Dasilva: “Lightspeed: a True One-Stop Commerce Platform”

“...As economies reopen around the world and new business creation accelerates, we believe Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform remains a crucial lifeline for independent businesses. Our goal is to help them simplify their operations, provide them unparalleled opportunities to scale and equip them to deliver exceptional customer experiences. As they step into a new world of commerce forever altered by the COVID-19 crisis, both the traditional challenges they have faced, as well as the new customer expectations they will seek to meet will be best solved by Lightspeed solutions. From the customary complexities of supply chain management and accounting to the new demands of online ordering and contactless payments, Lightspeed is the technology that will ignite businesses everywhere…”

“...We continue to see great opportunities. Payments adoption can go higher. Delivering a unified solution in retail and hospitality should allow for greater software adoption amongst our customer base. Our capital business is still very much in its infancy and the potential from the B2B side with NuORDER and our supplier network has not yet even begun to impact our top line. And finally, once we close our proposed acquisition of Ecwid, we believe we can help our SMB customers to fully recognize the potential of omnichannel commerce. There remains a lot of heavy lifting and long hours ahead but the potential for Lightspeed as a true one-stop commerce platform has never been greater and the probability of success has in my mind never been higher.”

Lightspeed Commerce (: LSPD) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3z4JdRC

ContextLogic Inc. ( WISH) Peter Szulczewski, CEO: “Everyday E-Commerce Platform For Value-Conscious Shopper.”

“...Our primary focus this year is to drive efficient customer acquisition, monetization and retention...This year, we are focused on creating a more personalized shopping experience and diversifying our product selection. We have more high-frequency inventory on the app, including CPG items, electronics and furniture. We believe that we can drive repurchasing behavior and become the everyday e-commerce platform for the value-conscious shopper...Revenue grew 75% year-over-year, an acceleration from Q4, and we improved our adjusted EBITDA margin on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. These results demonstrate the leverage in our business model and are a testament to the successful execution on our strategy..”

“...Our asset-light logistics business is firing on all cylinders. Revenue grew 4x year-over-year driven by a strong merchant adoption of our cross-border shipping and warehousing solutions. We continue to make significant improvements to our customer experience. As a result, shipping-related refunds reached an all-time low during Q1...Our ProductBoost advertising business return to year-over-year revenue growth for the first time since Q4 2019. This trend demonstrates renewed advertising spend for merchants as the economy starts to recover. It also indicates the strength in our platform as merchants benefit from increased sales, faster delivery times and lower refunds...”

ContextLogic Inc. ( WISH) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/2UPMANm

Exela Technologies, Inc. ( XELA) CEO Ronald Cogburn: ”Digital Transformation Tailwinds Are Driving Growth”

“...With the most of our revenue in the U.S. and in Europe, we're strategically positioned to benefit from the economic recovery post COVID-19. Exela's digital foundation in our engineering heritage powers our long tenured customer relationship and this is what enables us to continue to innovate and launch new disruptive solutions that further widen the competitive moat… ...Our backlog is substantial and our pipeline growth remains strong, particularly for our DAG solutions where we're seeing increased demand with new and existing customers. Through Q1 of 2021, our DAG business represented about 8% of our total revenue including our SMB business. From a profitability perspective, we delivered strong margin improvement in the first quarter as well. ...The global trend towards digital transformation to grow market share, increase productivity and reduce cost and automation of business process is generating strong tailwinds for our sector...”

Exela Technologies ( XELA) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3xrVKxY

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7