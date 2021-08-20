CalAmp To Participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31, 2021

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to host virtual meetings with investors throughout the day on August 31, 2021.

Portfolio managers and analysts attending the conference who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Jefferies representative.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

