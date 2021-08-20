KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Spring Creek, a new, single-family home community in Spring, Texas. Spring Creek is conveniently located near Hardy Tollway, Interstate 45, Interstate 69, FM-1960 and the Grand Parkway for a short commute to George Bush International Airport and area employers, including The Woodlands, Energy Corridor, Greenspoint and downtown Houston. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Stahl Preserve and Spring Creek Greenway, which encompasses 40 miles of hiking/biking trails and green space. The community is also close to an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities, including golf at Cypresswood Golf Club and peaceful walks at Mercer Botanic Gardens. Spring Creek is zoned for Spring Independent School District and is within walking distance to Bailey Middle School and Burchett Elementary School. Nearby shopping and entertainment are available at Deerbrook Mall, The Woodlands Mall, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and Six Flags® Hurricane Harbor Splashtown.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005006/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Spring Creek, a new-home community in Spring, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Spring Creek showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,200 square feet.

“Spring Creek’s location is convenient to major highways for a short commute to area employers and downtown Houston and just minutes to George Bush International Airport. Residents will enjoy a variety of recreational activities at nearby preserves and gardens,” said Brett Dietz, President of KB Home’s Houston division. “As with other KB Home communities, Spring Creek provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Spring Creek sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $230,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005006/en/