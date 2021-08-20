Save Foods Files an Updated Presentation with the SEC

The Company’s updated presentation can be found at https://savefoods.co/company_presentation/

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods ( SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, filed an updated presentation with the SEC on August 18, 2021.

David Palach, the Company´s CEO, commented: “Communicating Save Foods’ amazing story to our investors is a top priority for us. Our newly filed presentation was designed to refine our portrayal to highlight the innovation underlying our holistic treatments and the immediate benefits across all aspects of the supply chain – literally from seed to table.”

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss that our proprietary blend of organic food acids may reduce the need for conventional post-harvest fungicide by at least 50% and in some cases entirely and may reduce food waste due to spoilage by up to 50% and when we discuss the continuing demand for a safe, high quality, sustainable food supply. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

David Palach, CEO | [email protected]

IR : [email protected]