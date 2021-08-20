Helios Technologies Appoints New Managing Director for Balboa Water Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Helios Technologies Appoints New Managing Director for Balboa Water Group

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Helios+Technologies%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has named Jean-Pierre “JP” Parent as the Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Balboa Water Group, LLC effective August 20, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005008/en/

JP_Parent.jpg

New Managing Director for Balboa Water Group: JP Parent (Photo: Business Wire)

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Among our shared values is developing and leveraging the deep talent that is within the Helios organization. We are establishing an optimal structure that will be the force multiplier for effective execution of our augmented strategy. I am very pleased to recognize JP’s considerable contributions to Helios in a relatively short time. We expect JP to be instrumental as we advance on our multi-year journey to build our Electronics segment into a top industry player.”

Mr. Parent joined the Company through the acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) in November 2020 as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Since April 2021, JP assumed oversight for operations in addition to sales and engineering. JP has more than 35 years of managerial experience in international companies, of which 30 were spent in United States (after moving with his family from France in 1988) as an executive who demonstrated expertise in planning, developing and executing innovative solutions to address the strategic business plans of multi-disciplinary global organizations. Before joining this industry in 2002, JP worked 19 years for the Zodiac group in varied positions taking him from Quality Assurance Manager, to Plant Manager and Executive Vice President of newly acquired subsidiaries in which he led several turnarounds and instilled discipline into the organizations. Born in Paris, JP is bilingual and received a MS in Aeronautical Engineering at the E.N.S.M.A. in Poitiers, France and a certificate in marketing from Stanford University.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210820005008r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005008/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment