Apollo Names Noah Gunn Global Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (: APO) today announced the appointment of Noah Gunn as Managing Director and Global Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Gunn will be responsible for the development and execution of Apollo’s investor relations strategy, leading the Firm’s engagement with current and prospective shareholders, as well as the sell-side analyst community. Mr. Gunn will report to Martin Kelly, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Apollo, and be based in New York.



Mr. Gunn joins Apollo from Athene Holding, Ltd. (: ATH) where he served as Head of Investor Relations for the past three years, playing a lead role in communicating Athene’s growth, performance, and corporate strategy, including the upcoming merger with Apollo as well as key governance changes instated in 2019 through which Athene converted to a single share class. Prior to Athene, Mr. Gunn spent the preceding five-year period as a Principal and Investor Relations Manager for Apollo. Prior to Apollo, Mr. Gunn worked as a sell-side equity research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, and UBS covering a broad-range of financial services companies.

Mr. Gunn has a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Bentley University and a master’s degree in Accounting from the University of Virginia.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For Investors:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0528

[email protected]



For Media:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

[email protected]