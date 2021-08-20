Logo
Amyris Achieves Promising In-Vivo Results For Intranasal Delivery Of RNA/NLC Vaccine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced promising in-vivo results in a study of its licensed RNA vaccine through intranasal delivery, developed in collaboration with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI).

Amyris_Logo.jpg

Current mRNA vaccine technologies are providing limited immunity protection for the upper respiratory system. As a result, vaccinated people may experience viral replication and viral shedding regardless of variants.

In-vivo results indicate that, when delivered to the mucosal membranes via intranasal administration, the Amyris/IDRI RNA vaccine generates antibodies and provides upper respiratory protection for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), which Amyris believes has the potential to provide fuller protection against current variants of SARS-CoV-2. The Amyris/IDRI RNA technology may also support the potential for intranasal vaccine delivery that can protect against SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory diseases, including the flu.

If approved and commercialized, the Amyris/IDRI RNA vaccine is targeted to be more accessible to people in underserved countries. In addition, the intranasal vaccine may offer improved upper respiratory protection beyond currently approved vaccines.

"Amyris is committed to developing and delivering the most affordable and best performing protection against SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory diseases," commented John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our previously announced collaboration with Nant Africa, LLC is advancing to human trials in South Africa and includes them funding human clinical trials, which upon successful completion and approval, are expected to be followed by the production and scaling of the vaccine in South Africa as early as next year. With these new in-vivo results, we are exploring a simple nasal delivery system for our RNA vaccine, which we believe has the potential to provide much needed upper respiratory protection against SARS-CoV-2. We are working diligently to prove the effectiveness of our RNA technology and drive speed to market."

Amyris will provide a detailed update of the progress of its vaccine platform and a roadmap for scale up and delivery during one of its upcoming investor mini-series webinars.

About Amyris
Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossanceâ clean beauty skincare, Pipetteâ clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' belief that its RNA vaccine has the potential to provide fuller protection against current SARS-CoV-2 variants and to support intranasal delivery of other respiratory disease vaccines; Amyris' expectation that, if approved and launched, its RNA vaccine, will advance to human trials in South Africa and the timing thereof, will be produced and scaled as early as next year, and will improve global access to RNA vaccines. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, production and commercialization of products; risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties; Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

favicon.png?sn=SF81731&sd=2021-08-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-achieves-promising-in-vivo-results-for-intranasal-delivery-of-rnanlc-vaccine-301359641.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF81731&Transmission_Id=202108200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF81731&DateId=20210820
