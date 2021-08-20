Silicon Labs to Host Medical IoT Panel Moderated by Stacey on IoT at Works With 2021

-- Stacey Higginbotham to lead discussion with Scripps epidemiologist, Intelligent Product Solutions smart medical developer, UT Health and Silicon Labs on the importance of IoT adoption to move healthcare forward --
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world today announced the addition of "IoT is Changing Healthcare – Now Adoption is Critical," a panel of IoT and healthcare experts to Works With on September 15, 2021. Stacey Higginbotham, founder of Stacey on IoT will moderate a discussion led by experts on the adoption and benefits of IoT in the healthcare industry and how tech companies must adapt to the needs of healthcare professionals.
More details on the virtual panel below:
- WHAT: The pandemic offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the way we think about healthcare, yet successfully adopting IoT into the healthcare industry has its set of challenges. IoT and healthcare thought leaders will discuss how the pandemic has altered the healthcare industry's demand for IoT and explore how tech companies are finding new ways to improve healthcare for people and medical providers.
- WHO: An expert panel of IoT and healthcare experts, including the following:
- Stacey Higginbotham, IoT expert, Stacey on IoT (Moderator)
- Jennifer Radin, PhD, MPH, epidemiologist, Scripps Research Translational Institute
- Jan Niewiadomski, senior director of systems architecture, Intelligent Product Solutions specializing in product design for IoT and medical/dental devices
- Dr. Dave Clarke, UT Health Austin
- Brian Blum, senior product marketing manager, Silicon Labs
- WHY ATTEND: The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, with telemedicine, consumer wearables and the aggregation of data by connected devices revolutionizing how consumers receive care, how doctors provide care and how public health agencies monitor their populations. However, adopting IoT in the healthcare industry is not a simple task, as there are more rules and regulations and a heightened need for transparency and reliability compared to other industrial IoT applications. This panel will offer a much-needed discussion delving into how tech companies can approach adapting to the needs of this vital industry and how IoT can drive positive change in healthcare.
- WHERE: Register here.
- WHEN: Wednesday, September 15, 1:45 PM CDT
If you are media interested in attending the Works With 2021 press conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00 AM CT, please register here.
About Works With
Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com
