San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares No Cash Distribution for August 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares No Cash Distribution for August 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (

NYSE:SJT, Financial), today reported that it will not declare a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) due to excess production costs for the June 2021 production month. Excess production costs occur when production costs exceed the gross proceeds for a certain period.

For the production month of June 2021, the operator of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (“Hilcorp”), reported to the Trust profits of $1,850,948.35 gross ($1,388,211.26 net to the Trust), which was negatively offset by Hilcorp’s true-ups and corrections of prior period true-ups causing excess production costs.

More specifically, Hilcorp informed the Trust that the true-ups that occurred last month to the lease operating and capital cost categories for the January 2021 through April 2021 production months resulting in additional profits were made in error. Based on information provided by Hilcorp, the June 2021 reporting month includes a reduction of $2,043,557.99 gross profits ($1,532,668.49 net to the Trust) due to corrections for those periods.

In addition, Hilcorp has informed the Trust that the June 2021 reporting month includes a reduction of $899,139.46 gross profits ($674,354.60 net to the Trust) based on true-ups to the revenue, severance tax, and expense categories for the May 2021 production month. As previously announced, Hilcorp is waiving interest on any overpayments to the Trust in 2021.

Cash reserves will be utilized to pay Trust administrative expenses of $150,148. Hilcorp will charge the excess production costs of $1,091,749.10 gross ($818,811.83 net to the Trust) to the next month’s distribution. No cash distributions will be distributed by the Trust until future net proceeds are sufficient to pay then-current Trust liabilities and replenish cash reserves.

The Trustee will continue to communicate with Hilcorp regarding these reporting issues and the Trust’s third-party compliance auditors will continue to audit all payments made by Hilcorp to the Trust, including adjustments, true-ups, and recoupments. In addition, the Trustee is consulting with outside counsel to review the rights of the Trust in respect of these ongoing reporting issues and to evaluate any potential legal remedies that may be available under the Conveyance.

Based upon information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp (including true-ups), gas production for the subject interests totaled 1,568,223 Mcf (1,742,470 MMBtu) for June 2021, as compared to 2,695,014 Mcf (2,994,460 MMBtu) for May 2021. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for June 2021 of $3.46 per Mcf ($3.12 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for May 2021 of $1.88 per Mcf ($1.69 per MMBtu).

Hilcorp also reported that for the reporting month of June 2021, revenue included an estimated $100,000 for non-operated revenue and approximately $400,000 from the settlement of audit exceptions. For the month ended June 2020, Hilcorp reported to the Trust (including true-ups) capital costs of $29,335, lease operating expenses and property taxes of $6,140,851, and severance taxes of $1,048,749.

Contact:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

BBVA USA, Trustee

2200 Post Oak Blvd., Floor 18

Houston, TX 77056

website: www.sjbrt.com e-mail: [email protected]

Joshua R. Peterson, Head of Trust Real Assets & Mineral Resources

and Senior Vice President

Kaye Wilke, Investor Relations, toll-free: (866) 809-4553

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210820005045r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005045/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment