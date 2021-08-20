Logo
ATHA, RKT & REKR Class Action Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA)
Class Period: Athira common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company’s September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering")
Deadline: August 24, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/atha.
The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Kawas had published research papers containing improperly altered images while she was a graduate student; (2) that this purported research was foundational to Athira’s efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer’s; (3) that, as a result, Athira’s intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s were based on invalid research; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (: RKT)
Class Period: February 25, 2021 - May 5, 2021,
Deadline: August 30, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/rkt.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rocket Companies' gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (2) Rocket Companies was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket Companies' Partner Network operating segment; (3) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket Companies' gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (4) as a result, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket Companies to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket Companies' gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (5) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket Companies' company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below pre-pandemic averages; and (6) consequently, defendants' positive statements about Rocket Companies' business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ( REKR; NVMM)
Class Period: April 12, 2019 - May 25, 2021
Deadline: August 30, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/rekr.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor’s ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor’s Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor’s UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

