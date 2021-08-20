Black Knight: Overall Mortgage Delinquencies Edge Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels, But 1.45M Remain Seriously Past Due as Foreclosure Moratorium Expired at End of July

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Black Knight: Overall Mortgage Delinquencies Edge Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels, But 1.45M Remain Seriously Past Due as Foreclosure Moratorium Expired at End of July

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

- The national delinquency rate saw a 5% reduction in July and at 4.14% is now down by nearly half since May of last year

- Delinquencies have now improved in 12 of the last 14 months, with the two monthly increases being calendar-related as opposed to being indicative of worsening performance

- While overall delinquency volumes continue to edge closer to pre-pandemic levels, the number of serious delinquencies were still significantly elevated as federal foreclosure moratoria expired at the end of July

- Some 1.45 million borrowers remained 90 or more days past due - but not yet in foreclosure - entering August, more than 1 million more than at the onset of the pandemic

- Foreclosure starts remained muted in July, the final month of the foreclosure moratorium on federally backed mortgages, down 58% from the same time last year

- While the number of loans in active foreclosure fell by 5,000 to yet another record low, potential foreclosure activity in the coming months warrants close observation

- After rising in June, prepayment activity slid by 11% in July; however, low 30-year rates in recent weeks have resulted in a modest resurgence in refinance incentive which may impact August prepay numbers

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) reports the following "first look" at April 2021 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 4.14%
Month-over-month change: -5.22%
Year-over-year change: -40.06%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.26%
Month-over-month change: -3.99%
Year-over-year change: -25.93%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 4,200
Month-over-month change: -4.55%
Year-over-year change: -57.58%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.04%
Month-over-month change: -10.68%
Year-over-year change: -25.37%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.17%
Month-over-month change: 40.66%
Year-over-year change: 210.45%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,206,000
Month-over-month change: -114,000
Year-over-year change: -1,486,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,447,000
Month-over-month change: -103,000
Year-over-year change: -803,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 140,000
Month-over-month change: -5,000
Year-over-year change: -50,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,346,000
Month-over-month change: -120,000
Year-over-year change: -1,535,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 7.66%
Louisiana: 6.93%
Hawaii: 6.09%
Oklahoma: 5.93%
West Virginia: 5.83%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Montana: 2.79%
Washington: 2.68%
Utah: 2.66%
Colorado: 2.57%
Idaho: 2.20%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 4.57%
Louisiana: 4.18%
Hawaii: 3.83%
Maryland: 3.81%
Alaska: 3.80%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Nevada: -33.24%
Rhode Island: -33.14%
Florida: -32.52%
Arizona: -32.48%
Hawaii: -32.17%

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

District of Columbia: -18.74%
Minnesota: -21.60%
Nebraska: -21.94%
Wisconsin: -22.86%
Iowa: -22.95%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to [email protected].

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:










Michelle Kersch




Mitch Cohen

904.854.5043




704.890.8158

[email protected]




[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL79312&sd=2021-08-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-overall-mortgage-delinquencies-edge-closer-to-pre-pandemic-levels-but-1-45m-remain-seriously-past-due-as-foreclosure-moratorium-expired-at-end-of-july-301358052.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL79312&Transmission_Id=202108200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL79312&DateId=20210820
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment