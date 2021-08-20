Logo
Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Titan of Industry Dr. Peter Farrell Joins Advisory Board of its Suicide Prevention Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Founder and Chairman of 40 Billion Dollar Market Cap Company to Accelerate "Science-Based" Approach to Prevention of Suicide

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today that Peter C Farrell, PhD, DSc, AM joined the Advisory Board of its Spin-Off Company Campbell Neurosciences.

Campbell Neurosciences is focused on approaching suicide as a biological disorder and has recently reported positive results on the ability of its in-licensed patent pending blood-based Campbell Score® to predict suicidal ideations1.

"It is with great honor that I welcome Dr. Farrell to the Campbell Neurosciences Advisory Board. Dr. Farrell possesses the rare gift of being very business savvy while also being an acknowledged and well published scientist/engineer. It is rare to find one individual with both traits at such a high level," said Kalina O'Connor President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "I look forward to Dr. Farrell's advice and insight as Campbell Neurosciences continues on its path to developing immunology-based diagnostics and therapeutics for suicidal ideations and actions."

Dr. Farrell is the founder and chairman of the board of ResMed (RMD), a NYSE traded company that changes lives with medical devices and cutting-edge cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. Dr. Farrell also is Chairman of Arcturus, Inc. (ARCT), a NASDAQ-listed leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Dr. Farrell is on the board of trustees of The Scripps Research Institute, as well as a member of the MIT Dean of Engineering Advisory Board and the Executive Council of the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School, of which he was chair during 2011-2013.

"The story of Campbell Neurosciences is scientifically intriguing, since to my knowledge this is the only company that has successfully used a blood-based immunology marker to explore suicidality as a potential mental disorder," said Dr. Farrell. "I commend Ms. O'Connor for her diligence in creating and obtaining funding for the Company, which was named after her mother, Kathleen Campbell, who was a victim of suicide."

"We at Therapeutic Solutions International are extremely pleased to see Ms. O'Connor take Campbell Neurosciences from what originally was a division founded by our Company to what is now an independent spin-off biotech. She subsequently was successful at fund raising, led completion of clinical trials, and now is attracting internationally renowned business leaders as the Company expands in fulfilling its vision of approaching suicide as a biomedical abnormality as opposed to a selfish choice that people make," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Co-Founder of Campbell. "We will support Campbell Neurosciences and Ms. O'Connor in whatever means necessary to achieve the goal of a world without suicide."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Announces Positive Clinical Trial Results for Campbell Score Blood Based Suicide Prediction | BioSpace

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA81672&sd=2021-08-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-announces-titan-of-industry-dr-peter-farrell-joins-advisory-board-of-its-suicide-prevention-spin-off-campbell-neurosciences-301359622.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA81672&Transmission_Id=202108200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA81672&DateId=20210820
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

